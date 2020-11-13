Poll workers in Floyd County were paired off at tables in the community room of the Floyd County Administration building on Friday to begin the state-mandated hand recount of Presidential ballots Friday.
Board of Elections Chairman Tom Rees estimated the recount could continue through Tuesday.
Eight tables are set up inside the community room with two poll workers at each table separating and counting ballots under the watchful eyes of both Republican and Democratic Party observers. Those observers are separated by a barrier and only allowed to observe. They take no part in the counting of ballots.