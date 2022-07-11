Expenditures topped $300,000 in the state Senate District 52 race -- nearly five times the previous record set a decade ago.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler of Rome won the Republican primary against two challengers based in vote-heavy Bartow County. He'll be the only candidate on the ballot in November.
This was the first time Hufstetler faced a primary battle since he was elected in 2012. That year, he and two other candidates spent a combined $64,500 on the contest for the vacant seat.
Hufstetler had token Democratic opposition in 2018 and 2020 but his election-period spending, hovering around $30,000 in those years, went mainly to support other Republicans around the state.
Campaign finance reports filed with the State Ethics Commission late last week indicate he spent a total of $154,528 in this election cycle, through June 30.
His closest competitor, former state representative Jeff Lewis of Cartersville, reported spending $104,534. The third candidate, Bartow County school board chair Derek Keeney, did not have a filing posted as of Sunday afternoon. As of his April 30 report, Keeney had spent $51,323.
Hufstetler -- who won with more than 63% of the vote -- ended the period with $186,946 in the bank. Lewis had $12,441 remaining. Keene had $2,560 going into May and an outstanding loan of $15,000.
Lewis also reported a separate election account on Friday, containing $74,569 for a potential future run for a state House seat.
The money is the subject of a dispute connected to a new state law that saw him disqualified from the state Senate race.
When Lewis was ousted from his House seat in 2008, he had over $75,000 left in his campaign fund. He put the money in an investment account but stopped reporting its existence in 2012.
Under Senate Bill 120, signed into law March 2 by Gov. Brian Kemp, candidates with delinquent reports, fines or fees are ineligible to run for office. Lewis qualified for the Senate seat in April.
Hufstetler challenged his candidacy in May and, although Lewis then submitted the late reports, an administrative law judge and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said it was too late. Lewis was disqualified, but appealed the ruling.
A temporary stay was granted by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville. That left Lewis on the primary ballot and his votes counted, pending the result of his appeal.
The appeal won't change the results of the election but Lewis has said he intends to follow through on the dispute. In addition to arguing that he rectified the error by filing his reports before the election date, he's challenged the Georgia General Assembly's ability to change the qualifications for a constitutional office.
During the heated campaign, Lewis contended Hufstetler's "Senate cronies" rushed through the legislation to head off his candidacy. However, the new restrictions came about through an amendment in the House.
As passed by the Senate in 2021, SB 120 would have simply created the honorary office of solicitor-general emeritus for retired state court prosecutors.
The House changed the 2-page bill into a 15-page update of state ethics regulations and passed it on the last day of that session. The substitute was recommended by the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula. Vice chair of the 19-member committee is Rep. Stan Gunter, R-Blairsville, and secretary is Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville.
The Senate took up the substitute bill this year and initially rejected the change. Hufstetler was in the 27 to 25 majority. The House, however, refused to budge and the Senate passed the substitute a week later, 38 to 15, with Hufstetler again in the majority.