Since Christmas Eve, Northwest Georgia has endured frigid cold, icy roads, bursting pipes and snow. Now, as crews continued to make repairs from the cold’s impact, a potent round of spring-like storms swept through the area Tuesday and early Wednesday, dumping nearly four inches of rain.
Northwest Georgians woke up Wednesday to flooded streets, power outages and lousy rush-hour driving conditions. With the heart of winter still ahead and spring’s normally dicey weather to follow, we’ve already had enough.
“The weather in Floyd County over the past few weeks has been challenging, to say the least. It has truly tested Public Safety and our partnering agencies very early in this winter season,” said Tim Herrington, director of Floyd County Emergency Management Agency. “EMA has been preparing for severe thunderstorms, subfreezing temperatures, snow, black ice and now 3.75 inches of rain resulting in localized flooding.”
Herrington said they’ve remained in constant contact with local public safety agencies and partnering agencies such as Red Cross, Salvation Army, Georgia Power and churches helping in the community with emergency response and recovery efforts.
“We continue to closely monitor weather conditions out west that could have an impact on us locally and pass that information along to public safety, community partners and the citizens of Floyd County,” he said. “We want to ensure the community is aware and prepared for potential adverse weather issues that could pose a threat to Floyd County.”
As for the overnight storms, “Flooding occurred in all of our areas deemed as the ‘usual suspects’... There were seven complaints via callers to 911 but officers found many more,” says Sgt. Chris Fincher of the Floyd County Police Department. “The magnitude was so great that Public Works had to make more signs to be dispersed in the county to warn drivers.
“Other hazards included trees falling across the road and onto power lines, zapping power to customers and to traffic signals. In some cases debris washed into the road or there was momentary flash flooding as a result of the deluge that fell, causing some vehicles to hydroplane,” he said, including a crash on Gadsden Road (U.S. 411) near the state line.
Numerous roads were closed for much of the morning. Even as cleanup continues, emergency crews are keeping a close eye on area waterways.
The Oostanaula River in Rome was scheduled to crest at 25.2 feet overnight, just above flood stage. A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service as water surged to “action” stage, 19 feet, in just a few hours. The river had been around 6 to 7 feet earlier Wednesday.
Power outages climbed to more than 2,400 customers Wednesday morning. As repairs were underway, another 1,205 homes and businesses lost power near Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Most of those were back in service later in the day.
The latest round of weather started with a tornado watch for Northwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The first wave swept through between 5 and 6 p.m. The watch was canceled early but another round of storms washed through overnight, especially between 1 and 7 a.m. Wednesday. More than 2 inches of rain fell after midnight.