The contract for the Rome City School system's new superintendent, Eric Holland, was finalized on Friday and shows a slightly increased compensation package as well as a residency requirement when compared to the one from former superintendent Louis Byars.
The up front sum of $200,000 which will be paid to Holland beginning Saturday is, at face value, higher than Byars' annual compensation of $174,400. However, Byars' contract contained two other provisions that potentially amount to another $14,000-plus in compensation.
Contracts for Holland and former superintendent Louis Byars were obtained Friday from the school system through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Byars contract, which was to expire on June 30, 2025 before he announced his retirement this past February, contained provisions where the school system paid a $600 a month stipend to cover the use of his personal vehicle for school district business. It also contained a provision where the school system would pay for Byars' health insurance premiums.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average price of health insurance for a single individual averages out to be approximately $7,700. Adding the automotive stipulation of $600 a month for 12 months, equals out to another $7,200 annually for a value total of $189,300.
Another change since Byars' last contract, he had been the school system superintendent since 2017, concerns the budget for superintendent's salary. In the 2022-2023 budget, the school system increased its budget item regarding the superintendent salary from $183,316 to $210,000.
Both contracts have provisions for 20 paid vacation days per year, plus Rome City Schools holidays, alongside sick leave provisions and provisions for how the contract would be terminated. Both have 60 day resignation notice provisions and the procedures regarding suspension and tenure. Holland's contract also expires on June 30, 2025.
One addition to Holland's contract is that he must remain a resident of Floyd County. The school system has no residency requirement for its employees.
The Rome Board of Education voted Wednesday to name Holland the system’s new superintendent, making him the first Black superintendent of the school system. Two other longtime Black educators have served in the position of interim or assistant superintendent in the school system’s history — John Jackson and Lucian Harris.
Holland had been the Rome High principal since 2017, and then went to Marietta High School as the principal — a position he took in July after he was released from his Rome contract.
The Marietta Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Holland as MHS principal on July 13 at a salary of $195,000. Holland started the following Monday, July 18, just two weeks before students returned from summer break.
The Marietta school board voted unanimously on Wednesday to name DeMarcos “Marco” Holland, the district’s chief human resources officer, as interim principal of Marietta High for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
In his bio, Holland lists multiple educational specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Prior to his move to Rome, he served as interim principal at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School, which housed the ninth grade.
He graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in education (2000 and 2003). In 2006, Holland earned his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Albany State University. In 2009, Holland obtained his doctorate from Capella University. In 2021, Holland obtained an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Georgia.