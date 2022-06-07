Two guns were recovered and three juveniles arrested after police say the juveniles stole two vehicles -- which had been left unlocked with the keys still in them -- and entered several others in the Stonebridge and Saddlebrook Downs neighborhoods.
Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said three of the four local juveniles were arrested in Paulding County on Saturday after fleeing in an Infinity stolen in Stonebridge.
Police were able to link the car break ins at the two upscale neighborhoods in northern and southern Floyd County through several stolen items left in Saddlebrook Downs that had been taken from Stonebridge, Burnett said.
A report estimates that many of the thefts occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. early Saturday.
One Stonebridge resident on Player Drive reported they noticed a black Toyota Tundra sitting outside their home with the doors wide open. The resident went outside and took the keys from the truck and then closed the doors before police arrived.
Once Rome police arrived they notified the owner, who hadn't realized their truck had been stolen. The truck owner said nothing had been taken from the vehicle.
Several other Stonebridge residents reported their vehicles were broken into and items stolen, including $60 taken from a Ford F-150 Raptor.
The Infinity stolen from Stonebridge then made its way to the Saddlebrook Downs neighborhood off Rockmart Highway.
A Preakness Court resident reported a CZ-P07 9mm pistol as well as an Ariat wallet, credit cards and Ray-Ban sunglasses had been taken from their unlocked 2017 Toyota Tundra. In the same driveway, $5, along with a medical bag, was taken. The medical bag was located across the street by police.
A Saddlebrook Drive resident reported his 2003 Toyota Avalon was entered and $1,102 in cash in a leather money clip as well as a Truist bank card were stolen.
Another Saddlebrook Drive resident reported his unlocked Ford F-350 truck was opened and a pair of gold Ray-Ban sunglasses, $6 in cash and a hatchet tool were stolen. His girlfriend's medication, which had been taken, was recovered nearby.