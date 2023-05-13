The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and the United Way of Rome and Floyd County have announced a rapid rehousing pilot program designed to move homeless households into permanent housing as quickly as possible.
The purpose of the program is to help families manage and navigate the system in order to place them in permanent housing in as quick a time as possible.
NWGHA will provide the housing, 26 units at its Willingham Village property, and the United Way will coordinate nonprofit partners like the Davies Shelters and Salvation Army, manage the referral and selection process and guide participants in and out of the program. The United Way will also cover 30% of rental costs of the apartments.
“It’s incredibly important to get homeless families back into housing as quickly as possible,” Alli Mitchell, CEO and executive director of the United Way of Rome and Floyd County, said. “The longer a family is homeless, the more likely it will be that their situation won’t end well.”
Mitchell describes the pilot program as a “continuum of care,” as well as a road that leads everyone to permanent affordable housing.
“We have many partners in this pilot program,” she said. “And even if they get on the road at different locations, the destination is the same for everyone — permanent housing.”
Lack of affordable housing is the primary driver of homelessness, and there’s currently a significant lack of affordable housing below a certain household income level.
According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, “Residential incomes for the lowest-income renter households have decreased 35% since 2001 and rents rose.”
The idea behind the rapid rehousing program would move homeless households into permanent housing as quickly as possible. It was developed by local service providers who noticed many homeless households were stuck in shelters and other temporary housing situations because they could not afford, or even find, permanent, affordable housing.
This left too many households in stressful, unsustainable conditions, and created a lengthy wait for shelter space for newly homeless households.
That leaves partner organizations like the Hospitality House for Women, the Davies Shelter, the Salvation Army and the Exchange Club Family Resource Center to be the boots on the ground for finding eligible families for the program.
The Hospitality House for women works to end the cycle of intimate partner violence through prevention, shelter, and individualized services to protect and empower survivors. Starting as a grassroots effort in 1978, Hospitality House has persevered in the fight to end the cycle and empower survivors. Their facility offers 27 beds to women and their children for up to 90 days at a confidential location in Floyd County.
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelters began as a men’s shelter in a rented house on South Broad Street in 2003, and has expanded since then to open a women with children’s shelter, The Women’s House, in 2019. The Davies Shelters also operates a 2-acre community garden in South Rome to address food insecurity and a mobile farmers market called the Davies Farm Bus. Thanks to funding from the USDA, the Davies Shelters has trained 10 new urban farmers including several guests.
The Davies Farm Bus operates three days a week from May through October. The bus is subsidized by private donations to lower the prices in low-income, low-access neighborhoods. It also provides an in-house counseling program offering guests access to individual professional and weekly group counseling.
The Salvation Army of Rome’s emergency shelter has a total of 15 beds (10 beds for men, 3 beds for women, and a multi-purpose room with 2 beds).
The Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home parent and life skills training program to thousands in the Rome and Floyd County area. This includes transformative in-home education and support to Floyd and Polk County families, empowering them to create safe, stable and nurturing homes so that their children can grow and thrive. The Family Resource Center helps parents work through the challenges through their in-home Exchange Parent Aide program and other services.
All of these organization assist families who are having issues with housing, and are attempting to get back on their feet, either as a family or individually.
It’s hoped that the pilot program will serve as a model for other communities all over the region.