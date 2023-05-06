CALHOUN - Gordon County officially has one less municipality, as a bill dissolving the Town of Ranger has become law.
A bill introduced in March by State Representative Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, aiming to strip Ranger of its township passed both the House and the Senate and has now been signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, according to Barton.
This bill was introduced March 20, after Barton said Ranger had not been providing basic services for citizens. The legislation aims to repeal an April 1979 act for a new charter for the Town of Ranger. House Bill 773 was passed by a 162-0 count by the House on March 23, and a 52-0 count by the Senate March 29 hours before the session ended.
Along with Barton, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Jason Ridley (R-Chatsworth), and Rep. Rick Jasperese (R-Jasper).
What happens now?
HB 773 means municipal services that were once charged to Ranger, will immediately be the responsibility of Gordon County, stating its passage gives the "transfer of duties and obligations to Gordon County; to provide for transfer of all legal rights, privileges, and assets to Gordon County; to establish a special tax and service district for outstanding bonded indebtedness and other obligations; to provide for transfer of all federal and state permits and licenses; to provide for the transfer of ongoing judicial actions; to provide for the continuation of zoning and land use regulations; to provide for future proceeds of special and regular local option sales taxes; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.”
County officials traveled to Ranger shortly after the bill passed met with the person most recently listed as the town's Mayor and Town Clerk, Chad Stamey and April Bailey, where they turned over the keys to the Community Center as well as boxes of town records.
"Gordon County will now provide government services to the community and will have crews in the area next week," Executive Assistant Keith King said in a Friday release.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said immediate actions following the bill's signing will be mowing crews at former Ranger-run facilities and right-of-ways, as well as a discussion with Georgia Power about street lights within the former town limits.
"I think we're going to provide them with a higher level or service than they've received int he last several years," Ledbetter said during a recent report. "It's going to be a priority for us."
A town hall is anticipated to be held at the at the Ranger Community Center by County officials for former Ranger citizens to update them on the transition process.
How it happened
When the Rome News-Tribune broke the story in March, Barton said a citizen had previously reached out to him last year who had bought a home in Ranger and had contacted Gordon County officials about mud on the road from a logging operation nearby.
“They got out there and said ‘you’re in the City of Ranger, we can’t help you.’ And when he couldn’t get anything done through Ranger, he reached out to me,” Barton said.
While Barton was looking into the issue that originally started near the end of last session, the same constituent had a similar issue while trying to apply for a business license. Due to having an address in the Ranger town limits, a license would have to be sought through that municipality. Again, Barton said, the citizen had no luck finding anyone to help him there.
“So now he can’t get a business license,” Barton said. “I’ve called the town’s number, and I even went out to Ranger and I couldn’t even find the City Hall building.”
Barton said he had been trying to reach out to Ranger city officials for a year now, with no luck.
“If I was from Ranger, I’d be proud of living there too, but [the citizens] are not being served,” Barton said, adding that town officials should be easy for citizens to contact, and there should be an evident location for them to physically come to and inquire about services.
The Rome News-Tribune independently verified Barton’s claims. An attempt to call the official number listed for the Town of Ranger on the Georgia Municipal Association’s website revealed that the official number has been disconnected. The building at 158 US Highway 411 that is listed as the town’s office no longer has any signage out front indicating a town office is located there.
On Jan. 28 of this year, a public notice was run by the Town of Ranger announcing intent to hold an election for a mayor and four council members in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. The advertised qualifying fee is $35, but no location or contact information is listed in the ad.
Reached by the Rome News-Tribune via a personal phone number in late-March, Stamey said the town had been discussing with the Gordon County Elections Office the possibility of facilitating its August qualifying and November voting — a fact confirmed by Elections Chair Shea Hicks who said specifics had not yet been worked out as of late last week.
Ranger hadn't recently been receiving special purpose local option sales tax dollars from the local allocation, but according to Northwest Regional Commission Director of Regional Planning Julianne Meadows, the town has been taking part in the current ongoing Joint Comprehension Plan process along with other Gordon County municipalities.
According to 2020 US Census Bureau estimates posted by the Georgia Municipal Association, Ranger’s 2020 population was around 137.