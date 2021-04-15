Rome is taking a different approach to slowing down traffic on Broad Street.
The city has agreed to create an elevated crosswalk, known as a speed table, in the 400 block of Broad Street in a bid to slow down traffic. The crosswalks will be raised three to three and a half inches on both sides of the streetscape median.
The Rome Police Department has been stepping up enforcement of speed and excessively loud mufflers along with blaring music from vehicles downtown for the past six weeks.
Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley provided statistics to her board of directors Wednesday indicating that police had issued 15 tickets for speeders alone during four days of the enhanced enforcement campaign in March.
The speed limit on Broad Street is 25 miles per hour.
"Speeding down Broad Street has been a concern of merchants and residents for quite some time," Lesley said. "Most people downtown will be very excited to see the change. Not many changes make everyone happy, it's usually split, but I think, by and large, the downtown stakeholders can get on board with and know that it's a positive change. It's something that is needed."
The project will start off using asphalt to create the speed table at the crosswalk.
If the project proves successful, they'll build a more esthetically pleasing table with a concrete sloped approach and brick pavers to blend in with the streetscape, City Manager Sammy Rich said.
If the project doesn't work out, the asphalt can be simply milled up and the surface of the crosswalk returned to its original state.
At this point they're not sure how long they'll take to evaluate the change, Rich said. The public works department will put out speed measuring devices to help determine if the new crosswalks are having the desired effect.
Meanwhile, police will continue their stepped up enforcement activity on Broad Street, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.