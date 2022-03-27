With three spots sitting vacant on the Floyd County Board of Equalization, Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson is asking county officials to consider increasing the board members' pay rate.
The equalization board hears appeals of property values and denials of homestead and other exemptions. If you want to adjust your property value, you have to make a case to the equalization board, which acts as a judge during these hearings.
Just last year, the board held about 700 property value hearings.
"I used to never have a problem getting people to be on the board of equalization, but over the last couple of years, it's been very difficult," Penson said.
Hearings can take up to a whole week and Penson said they usually have retirees on the board. Each board member receives a per diem -- per day -- rate of $82.42.
The board is made up of 12 seats, but Penson only has nine people serving now and she's worried about losing a few of them in the next year.
During a Floyd County Administrative Services Committee meeting, Penson asked county officials if it would be possible to raise the per diem to $100 a day.
County Manager Jamie McCord said they'll look into bringing it up to the full County Commission at their next meeting for discussion and potential action in the near future.
Commissioner Allison Watters, who chairs the committee, also suggested promoting the openings on social media to see what kind of response they get there.
There are several requirements a person must meet to be on this board, including being over 18 years old, own property, be a resident in the county and be mentally competent.
Penson said she tries to recruit people "everywhere (she) can," but with some of the strict requirements and the tedious qualification process, it has become a monumental task.
"There are some that I've recommended that the grand jury and the district attorney just didn't approve," Penson said.
At this point, Penson said she feels like she's exhausted all avenues but raising the per diem pay.