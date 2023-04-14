Classic cars are covered due to rain, delaying filming of the Netflix movie version of August Wilson’s classic play "The Piano Lesson" from being shot on Fourth Avenue in the Between the Rivers District Friday. The movie will star Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, with much of the production occurring in Atlanta.
Adam Carey
Adam Carey
Equipment stands by, ready to begin filming of the Netflix movie version of August Wilson’s classic play "The Piano Lesson" in the Between the Rivers District Friday.
Adam Carey
Several blocks of the Between the Rivers District will be closed Saturday, assuming the weather is favorable, for the Netflix movie version of August Wilson’s classic play "The Piano Lesson."
Rain delayed filming for the big screen version of August Wilson’s classic play "The Piano Lesson" on Fourth Avenue in the Between the Rivers District Friday, although weather permitting production will continue Saturday morning early.
Rows of cars from the 1930s lined East Fourth Avenue and were covered to protect the vehicles from Friday's sporadic rain. Saturday's forecast appears to be more conducive to shooting.
Fresh off a successful run on Broadway as the highest grossing revival of the season, "The Piano Lesson" is being shot as a feature film for Netflix and stars John David Washington as Boy Willie and Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, reprising their Broadway roles.
"The Piano Lesson" is notably part of Wilson’s famed 10-play “American Century Cycle,” which includes "Fences" and "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom", titles that Oscar winner Denzell Washington and Oscar nominee Todd Black have nurtured to the screen for Paramount and Netflix, respectively.
The play was first presented by the Yale University Repertory Theatre in 1987, with Jackson originating the Boy Willie role.
Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family, in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.
Doaker Charles is an old railroad worker who is now a train cook. His niece Berniece, played by Danielle Brooks, and her 11-year-old daughter, Maretha, live with him in an old house with very little besides the piano, which is apparently haunted.
The piano has a history, linking the Charles family to their enslaved ancestors and the white family that owned them. Each panel is covered with figures representing the Charleses, with even the piano’s front legs are elaborately sculpted.
One of Wilson's other plays was "Fences", in which Denzell Washington directed and starred opposite Viola Davis in 2016 after teaming with the actress on a 2010 Broadway revival of the same title bringing them both Tony Awards.
"Fences" received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Actor and Adapted Screenplay, with Davis winning her an Oscar for Supporting Actress.
It's unknown how much of the movie will be shot in Rome which will be directed by Malcolm Washington, brother of star John David Washington and son of producer Denzell Washington.