A severe weather system from the Mississippi River Valley is expected to be moving into the Northwest Georgia region on Saturday.
Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington said we can expect some heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The area also has a low risk for potential tornado activity.
Herrington said that there could be winds up to 60 miles per hour and to expect one to two inches of heavy rain.
He cautioned those who will be driving Saturday to stay alert to the possibility of localized flooding on roadways. He also recommends everyone have their storm plan in place in case there are spin-up tornadoes.
Friday we can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 70 and a low around 52. Rain showers are likely in the night, mainly after 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday there's a 90% chance of precipitation along with thunderstorms and strong winds. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The weather should begin calming down late Saturday.
Sunday is looking clear with sunny skies and a high near 73, but it's still going to get cold later with lows in the mid-40s.