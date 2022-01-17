Norfolk Southern closed Garden Lakes Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the railroad intersection near Garden Lakes Elementary School in order to perform maintenance. Both lanes of the road were closed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the work was being completed.
Norfolk Southern is making improvements to railroad crossings around Rome and Floyd County and drivers should be alert for notices of impending road closures.
The crossings will be closed for one to three days while crews are replacing rotted ties and resurfacing the pavement.
The schedule is tentative and subject to change. Cty and county public works crews are not involved in the project.
This week the railroad is targeting crossings in the city on Darlington Drive and Twelfth Street, between Cedar Avenue and Cave Spring Road SW; Maple Street and Second Avenue, between East Sixth and East Eighth streets SW; and Callahan Street between Reservation Street and Ga. 53.
They also have crossings in the county slated, on Pinson Road, Ervin Coker Road, Legg Road, Scott Road, Plainville Road, Webber Road, Miller Loop and Reeves Station Road.
Starting Jan. 24, the railroad plans to repair crossings on Oostanaula Road, Roland Hayes Parkway, Water Tank Road, Dobson Road, Ga. 136 and Sugar Valley Road.
The final week, beginning on Jan. 31, they expect to tackle the crossings on Ga. 136, (Resaca Lafayette) Hill City Road, Eber, Postelle, Redwine and Dug Gap roads, East Field and Phelps roads, Fred Miller and Five Springs.
Some railroad crossings on private roads also will be affected.