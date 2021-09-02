A new quarry proposed for a 715-acre site in Adairsville has residents mobilizing to stop it, just over a year after they shut down a similar project.
The rejected Yellowstone mining operation, however, was near Barnsley Resort.
The proposed Georgia Stone Products limestone mine would abut the existing Vulcan Materials Co. quarry on Mitchell Road. The undeveloped property, off Ga. 140 east of Interstate 75, is currently zoned as an agricultural district.
Cumming-based Georgia Stone Products said it would be seeking a rezoning of the entire site, although the notice of a Development of Regional Impact states the operation would take up just 40 acres, including the scales, office and shop. The concrete plant would cover about 6 acres.
A group called NoQuarry140 launched a petition on change.org that had garnered close to 1,400 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
“This is not in a commercial area of Bartow. It is very close to the Adares neighborhood as well as many farms, single family residences and churches,” the site notes.
They’re urging opponents to contact members of the Bartow County Planning Commission. A prominent post on the planning commission’s website indicates the complaints are already on their radar. It notes that the rezoning application is not complete and can not be heard before the October meeting at the earliest.
The DRI filed by Georgia Stone Products states that the aggregate limestone quarry would “supply construction materials that are vital to economic sustainability and growth.”
It’s a $40 million project expected to generate more than $10 million a year in local tax revenue, according to the company’s projections.
Plans are to have the quarry operational by June 2022 and, at that point, there could be as many as 365 vehicle trips a day in and out of the site. The quarry would use only about 1,000 gallons of water a day from the Bartow system. Sewer service is not available there, so wastewater would be handled by a septic system.
Part of the property is in a floodplain — of Dry Creek — but the DRI notice states that it’s just a small percentage of the land, on the east side.
“Development does not propose to disturb identified floodplain areas,” the filing states.
Residents have voiced concerns about the gravel trucks, the dust from the blasts, and the potential effect of the mining operation on the groundwater, plants, animals and property values.
The site is on the south side of Ga. 140, near Siniard Road