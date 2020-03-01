A host of local and state elections are on the ballot this year and candidates are qualifying this week.
Floyd County voters will fill a congressional seat, four Georgia General Assembly seats, two county commission seats and three county school board seats. The offices of sheriff, clerk of court, district attorney, tax commissioner and coroner also are up for grabs.
Additionally, there are several nonpartisan judge seats that will be decided in a May 19 election. That’s also the date of the party primaries where voters will chose nominees to run for the partisan seats in the Nov. 3 general election.
Qualifying is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot and where to sign up to run:
♦ The U.S. Congressional District 14 seat has drawn interest from at least 10 candidates since Rep. Tom Graves said he won’t seek reelection.
The Northwest Georgia district covers all of Floyd, Polk, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Walker and Whitifield counties and part of Pickens.
The qualifying fee is $5,220. The annual salary is $174,000.
Candidates qualify at the State Capitol in Atlanta. The Democratic Party of Georgia will be set up in Room 230; the Georgia Republican Party will be located in Room 216.
♦ Candidates for Floyd County’s state Senate seat and three state House seats also qualify with their parties in Atlanta. The fee is $400. The annual salary is $16,200.
Senate District 52 covers all of Floyd and parts of Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon counties.
House District 12 is the western half of Floyd County and all of Chattooga.
House District 13 is central Floyd County, including Rome.
House District 14 is southeast Floyd and western Bartow County.
♦ District attorney candidates also qualify in Atlanta. While many court circuits include multiple counties, the Rome Judicial Circuit takes in just Floyd County.
The qualifying fee is $3,674.20. The base annual salary is $122,473.44.
♦ County Commission and school board candidates qualify with their parties locally.
On the ballot are Commission Post 3, which represents the unincorporated area, and Commission Post 2, which requires Rome residency.
School board posts are District 2, the Model and Johnson areas; District 3, Coosa; and District 5, Cave Spring and McHenry.
The qualifying fee for each seat is $216. The annual salary for both boards is $7,200.
Floyd County Democrats are qualifying candidates at Salter Law Office, 242 N. Fifth Ave.
Floyd County Republicans are qualifying candidates at David Guldenschuh’s law office, 512 E. First St.
♦ Local constitutional officers also qualify with their parties in Rome.
The open sheriff seat, with Sheriff Tim Burkhalter retiring, already has three announced candidates. The qualifying fee is $2,347.42. The base salary is $78,247.21.
The clerk of court fee is $2,034; base salary is $67,800.
The county coroner fee is $1,140; base salary is $38,000.
The tax commissioner fee is $2,034; base salary is $67,800.
♦ Two nonpartisan Floyd County Superior Court judge seats are on the ballot. One is held by Chief Judge Bryant Durham, who is retiring; the other is held by Judge Jack Niedrach, who’s in line for the chief slot if he’s reelected.
The qualifying fee is $3,863.70; the base salary is $128,790.30.
Candidates qualify in Atlanta, at the secretary of state’s office, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, West Tower Suite 802.
♦ The county’s nonpartisan chief magistrate and probate judge positions also will be decided May 19.
Candidates qualify at the Floyd County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The qualifying fee is $2,034 for each seat, which have annual base salaries of $67,800.