What has been projected to be a contentious qualifying season locally has been anything but that, but many of the state level races have already heated up.
What appears to be a power struggle in the newly minted Senate District 52 between Floyd and Bartow Counties is already shaping up. Changes to the district this past year took District 52 out of northern Floyd County and moved it into all but the very southeastern portion of Bartow.
Former state representative Jeff Lewis as well as Derek Keeney are forming the Bartow side of a match to unseat Floyd County’s state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler.
What hasn’t been seen in that matchup yet is a Floyd County contender, local attorney Luke Martin, who announced he was running for the post last year but has not yet qualified for any race.
On that note, the only state level representative from Floyd County that hasn’t qualified yet is Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, whose District 12 now encompasses western and northern Floyd County as well as Chattooga qualified on Monday.
District 5 Rep. Matt Barton, who has represented Gordon County since 2019, now represents Shannon and the surrounding area. Barton qualified for re-election Tuesday.
There’s also Senate District 53, which now encompasses much of northern Floyd County. State Sen. Jeff Mullis announced Monday he wouldn’t be running for re-election. Two Republicans have jumped in — Steven Henry, currently the chair of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners and former State Representative Colton Moore.
All three sitting Floyd County Commissioners at Post 1, Post 4 and Post 5 have qualified. The seats are currently held by Republicans Rhonda Wallace, Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock.
Floyd County School Board incumbents Tony Daniel and Chip Hood qualified for their posts on Monday.
Rome attorney Steven Bennett has qualified for the Chief Juvenile Court Judge post being vacated by Judge Greg Price. The two current Superior Court judges Kay Ann Wetherington and William “Billy” Sparks have also qualified for their post.
Congress
In the 14th District Congressional race, two Democrats qualified Tuesday, former city commissioner Wendy Davis and Holly McCormack.
Five Republicans qualified on Monday including incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Eric Cunningham, James Haygood, Charles Lutin and Jennifer Strahan qualified Monday for the Congressional post.
Qualifying continues through noon on Friday.
To qualify as a Republican, contact David Guldenschuh at 706-295-0333 to set up an appointment at his law office at 512 E. First St.
To qualify as a Democrat, contact local party chair LaTonya Burrell at ldb6484@gmail.com to set up an appointment at Salter Law Office, 242 N. Fifth Ave.