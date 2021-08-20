Rome and Cave Spring will indeed have races leading up to municipal elections in November, as will the Rome Board of Education.
There were a couple of surprise developments in the last couple of hours of qualifying Friday, with Victor Hixon and James Asbury both withdrawing from the school board race.
Hixon switched over and qualified to run for one of the three open city commission seats. Asbury did not offer City Clerk Joe Smith an explanation for his withdrawal.
Incumbent Jamie Doss qualified for another term on the city commission Friday along with newcomer Caroline "Carrie" Eady, an HR employee at Darlington School. "Coach" Ronnie Roach qualified late in the day for the school board race.
The Rome City Commission election will now feature Ward 2 incumbents Randy Quick and Jamie Doss along with challengers Hixon, Eady, LuGina Brown, Tyrone Holland and Elaina Beeman.
The top three vote getters will win the seats.
The city school board races will feature six incumbents -- Faith Collins, Will Byington, Jill Fisher, Dr. Melissa Davis, John Uldrick and Alvin Jackson -- and newcomers Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ronnie Roach.
The top seven vote getters win the seats.
Races in Cave Spring were set Wednesday when qualifying ended. All three incumbents learned they each have a challenger.
Incumbent Nellie McCain will be challenged by businessman Jason West. Nurse Stacey Royston will challenge incumbent Charles Jackson and businessman Steven Price will seek to beat incumbent Nancy Fricks.
Only registered voters within the city limits are eligible to vote in a city's elections.
All elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 22. The earliest a registrar can mail out the absentee ballots is Oct. 11.
Early in-person voting will begin Oct. 12. There are mandatory Saturday voting dates on Oct. 16 and 23.
Rome has also chosen to allow Sunday voting on Oct. 24. Its early voting location will be the Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
Down in Cave Spring, early voting will take place at City Hall, as will the voting on the two Saturdays. City Clerk Judy Dickinson said that as far as she knows now, the city will not offer Sunday voting.