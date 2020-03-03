Ben Bullock formally completed the paperwork Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Northwest Georgia.
Bullock, an Air Force veteran who originally said he’d run in the 7th Congressional District northeast of Atlanta, joined a GOP field that already includes Kevin Cooke, Dr. John Cowan, Clayton Fuller and Marjorie Greene.
Incumbent Katie Dempsey, a Rome Republican, also qualified Tuesday to seek reelection to the state House District 13 seat.
The second day of qualifying for the 2020 elections locally had incumbent Republican Kevin Payne file documents to seek a fourth full term as tax commissioner.
Joe Costolnick, a veteran of the Rome police force who is currently serving as executive director of Harbor House, qualified on the GOP side to run for clerk of court. He’ll challenge incumbent Barbara Penson in the Republican primary.
Over on the Democratic side, local real estate consultant Shonna Bailey qualified to seek Post 3 on the Floyd County Commission. The post is currently occupied by Republican Allison Watters, who filed papers Monday to seek reelection.
In one of the nonpartisan races, six-term Floyd County Probate Judge Steven Burkhalter also registered to seek another four years in the courthouse.
As qualifying continues through noon on Friday, four of the congressional candidates were in Rome Tuesday to speak at the Floyd County Republican Women’s Luncheon.
Fuller, Greene, Cowan and Bill Hembree all touched on topics of healthcare, student loans, term limits and immigration at the luncheon.
Hembree has yet to formally qualify for the race.
Fuller has served as a JAG officer in the Air Force. In 2018, he was appointed to the position of White House Fellow by President Donald Trump and worked in the office of Vice President Mike Pence, where he assisted Second Lady Karen Pence and the vice president’s domestic policy advisor on issues concerning the opioid crisis.
In his campaign, Fuller plans to focus on the crisis as well as national security, another issue he assisted with while working as a fellow.
“We can’t send leaders to D.C. who don’t have experience in national security,” Fuller said.
Greene opened her speech with her campaign slogan: “Save America and stop socialism.”
Greene has never held political office, but has been a longtime political advocate for Trump and gone to DC multiple times to lobby for Republican issues, such as gun control.
If elected to office, the construction business owner plans to work on pro-life and pro-gun legislation, as well as defend capitalism.
In her closing statement, she said that Northwest Georgia is a strong Republican region and “needs a representative in Washington that’s going to fight for (them) and be proud to represent those values.”
Cowan grew up in Northwest Georgia and works as a small businessman and physician. In his speech, he talked about how his faith has impacted his life and his decision to run for the 14th District.
The Harbin Clinic doctor touched on the opioid crisis in Northwest Georgia and plans to adamantly support pro-life legislation.
“The only choice is life ... As your congressman I will fight for that tooth and nail,” Cowan said.
He also identifies as a free-market capitalist and wants to work on legislation that protects small business owners in the state.
Hembree is a former Georgia House representative for the 67th District, which represents parts of Douglas County.
He’s also the founder of Hembree Insurance, which provides home, auto and business insurance to people in Kennesaw, Marietta and Acworth.
While Hembree was still in college, he got the chance to meet former President Ronald Reagan backstage at a free enterprise rally.
“He encouraged me that day, saying ‘you need to be a public servant,’” he said.
He said he credits Trump with “saving America” and, if elected, he promises to protect pro-life and religious liberties legislation as well as improve tax plans.