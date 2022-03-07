Qualifying begins in state federal elections John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Mar 7, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Qualifying for the local races is as follows: 9 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. now until Thursday and then 9 a.m. until noon Friday, March 11.FLOYD COUNTY COMMISSIONPost 1 Rhonda Wallace - R, (I)Post 4Larry Maxey - R (I)Post 5Scotty Hancock - R (I)FLOYD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATIONDistrict 1Chip Hood - R (I)District 4Tony Daniel - R (I)Floyd County Superior Court William "Billy" Sparks (I)Kay Ann Wetheringon (I)STATE SENATEDistrict 52Chuck Hufstetler - R (I)Derek Keeney - RJeff Lewis - RDistrict 53Steven Henry - R (I)District 14STATE HOUSEDistrict 12Eddie Lumsden - R (I)District 13District 14Mitchell Scoggins - R (I) District 15Matthew Gambill - R (I)U.S. HOUSEDistrict 14:Marjorie Taylor Greene - R (I)Charles Lutin - R Jennifer Strahan - R James Haygood - REric Cunningham - RDistrict 11:Barry Loudermilk - R (I) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists