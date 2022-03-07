Georgia voter stickers

Qualifying for the local races is as follows: 9 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. now until Thursday and then 9 a.m. until noon Friday, March 11.

FLOYD COUNTY COMMISSION

Post 1 

Rhonda Wallace - R, (I)

Post 4

Larry Maxey - R (I)

Post 5

Scotty Hancock - R (I)

FLOYD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

District 1

Chip Hood - R (I)

District 4

Tony Daniel - R (I)

Floyd County Superior Court 

William "Billy" Sparks (I)

Kay Ann Wetheringon (I)

STATE SENATE

District 52

Chuck Hufstetler - R (I)

Derek Keeney - R

Jeff Lewis - R

District 53

Steven Henry - R (I)

District 14

STATE HOUSE

District 12

Eddie Lumsden - R (I)

District 13

District 14

Mitchell Scoggins - R (I) 

District 15

Matthew Gambill - R (I)

U.S. HOUSE

District 14:

Marjorie Taylor Greene - R (I)

Charles Lutin - R 

Jennifer Strahan - R 

James Haygood - R

Eric Cunningham - R

District 11:

Barry Loudermilk - R (I)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you