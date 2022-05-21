Recently, Floyd County residents received notices in the mail from the Floyd County Tax Assessor’s office.
These are property assessments. But what do they mean? And who determines these values? Are they set in stone? Many taxpayers have these and other questions so the Rome News-Tribune reached out to Floyd County’s Chief Appraiser Danny Womack to answer questions regarding the recent assessments.
RN-T: What are the notices that were recently mailed out?
Womack: Each year we are mandated by the state of Georgia and monitored by Department of Revenue to notify each owner of property in our jurisdiction of the fair market value of their property. We have to establish that as of Jan. 1 of each calendar year.
RN-T: How did the county arrive at these assessments?
Womack: We have ways of tracking the sales of property in this county. We get downloads weekly from the county clerk’s office of transactions of buying and selling of property within the county. We input that data in our appraisal software and use that data to determine the value of those and similar properties. It’s almost like when someone has an appraisal done on their home or specific property. We just do that on a much bigger scale.
RN-T: Is it true that the state dictates the percentage of the assessment level?
Womack: The state of Georgia dictates that we are assessed at 40%. We in the tax assessor’s office set the value of a property at 100%. We determine the fair market value at 100% Appraised Value. Then that value is converted to 40% Assessed Value simply by multiplying the value by 0.40. (For example if your Appraised Value is $100,000, the Assessed Value would be $40,000 which is the state assessment level. That goes for every county in the state of Georgia). In essence, we first take the Assessed Value and if there are any exemptions we deduct those exemptions from the assessed value. That creates basically a net taxable value. Once we determine the value, we offer property owners the opportunity to appeal that value. After the appeal process or if the owner chooses not to appeal, we send the final value to the tax commissioner’s office and he takes those values, in conjunction with the millage rate (which was set by the city and county commissions as well as the city and county school boards) and generates a tax bill to the property owners.
RN-T: What happens if we don’t reach that assessment level that the state sets?
Womack: The state Department of Revenue is sort of our governing body but the State Department of Audits makes sure we are in compliance as far as values. For example, let’s say properties are selling on average $200,000. If we are valuing those properties at $200,000 then we have a perfect score on our sales assessment ratio study and we’re in compliance. But if we’re valuing those properties at $100,000 then we’re only valuing them half of what they should be. That would make us out of compliance and there will be penalties associated with that. These bodies make sure we don’t over or under value the properties in our jurisdiction.
RN-T: Do our elected officials help set property assessments?
Womack: They do not. The Board of Commissioners appoints the Board of Assessors. In Floyd County that’s a three person board. That board then appoints the chief appraiser, which is my position. The reason for that disconnect is so that value cannot be politically motivated.
It’s important for people to remember that there is a difference between their assessment and their tax bill. There are things in place that can protect the taxpayer from increased taxes. The value of your property is the value of your property. Market value should be market value regardless of anything else. Most people don’t realize that the estimated taxes that’s on the notice is an ESTIMATE based off the prior year’s millage rate. The board of commissioners, both city and county and the school board, both city and county, will vote on what they want the millage rate to be. Once they do that, that rate will be used to calculate their taxes.
There’s something the state does called a rollback rate. It’s important. It’s arrived at by looking at the previous year’s value versus the current year’s value and how much of that difference is based on inflation. If the value increase is driven by inflation, it will calculate a rollback rate which is lower than the previous rate.
RN-T: Does the Floyd County tax assessors office set the property values?
Womack: That is correct. That’s all we’re tasked with is setting property values.
RN-T: Are property owners able to appeal the appraisal?
Womack: They are. Each notice is dated and the owner has a 45-day time period to file an appeal. The appeal deadline is June 27, 2022. They file their appeal against the 100% Appraised Value. When they file, they have to give us a value they believe the property should be valued at and produce any documentation to support their value. We’ll send an appraiser out to the property to visit the property if the taxpayer wants us to see something specific. Our appraisals are done on the outside so the property owner would have to be there to show us anything we can’t see from the outside. If there are factors in your home that may reduce the value, that should be mentioned in the taxpayers appeal letter and a date should be scheduled to show the field appraiser those items. After that we may come to a lower value based on what they’ve seen, then we’ll issue them a second notice. They’ll have 30 days to withdraw their appeal based on lower value or continue to appeal.
It’s worth noting that our office is open until 5 p.m. on that final day to appeal. But if a property owner has their appeal postmarked by midnight on the last day to file that appeal, we’ll accept it.
Womack emphasized that during this process, property owners aren’t appealing their taxes. They’re appealing the value of their property.
“The board of assessors believes my property is worth X. Would I accept X as payment for my property?” he said. “Would I want more for my property?”
Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne added that taxpayers have the right to be angry about their taxes but to appeal but they must provide evidence.
“You can be angry about your taxes, but if you state in your appeal of your ‘value’ that you are paying too much in taxes, you will lose your appeal 100% of the time,” he said. “Your appeal must show why your property is not worth as much as the tax assessor’s office says it is.”
Payne also emphasized that the proper redress for taxpayers about how much they’re paying for the services they are provided is with the taxing authorities: the Rome/Floyd County Commissioners and the Rome/Floyd County School Board members.
“If the value in your assessment notice is what you could sell your property for (or possibly even less than what you could sell it for) then your only way to affect your property tax bill is to lower the millage rate,” Payne said. “Millage rate is just a fancy word for the actual tax rate.”
One other note is that property tax bills are based on property values set as they are on Jan. 1, 2022.
“They are often based on sales of property during the year in 2021. But the tax bills aren’t due until Nov. 15, 2022,” Payne said. “So values for the tax bills are always about a year behind what is happening in the market. So if there were to be a reduction in home values over the summer and fall of 2022, that will not be reflected in property tax bills until the 2023 tax bills are due.”
Womack said he is happy to answer questions from the public.
“We’re always open to people coming in to talk to us,” he added. “Our office is located on the second floor of the historic courthouse and we’re open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. I’m more than happy to explain anything to someone who has questions. I may not be able to make everyone happy but I at least can help them understand the process.”