One of Rome's longtime leisure spots, Putt Putt Golf and Games out on Alabama Highway, is now under contract to a North Carolina group.
Morgan Ayers, broker at Ayers Real Estate, said Thursday the group is expected to invest close to $1 million into the property, including the purchase price. It will be reopened as a miniature golf facility branded under a name other than Putt-Putt.
The original Putt-Putt Golf company was founded in 1954 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Many franchises, including the Rome location, expanded to include a wide variety of family entertainment options ranging from arcade games and laser tag to go-karts.
The 2-acre property has been owned by the Doegg family for decades but has been closed for some time.
Closer to town, the O'Charley's restaurant on Turner McCall Boulevard has closed and corporate officials have made it clear they have no plans to reopen it.
Wayne Robinson, the franchisee, said he had been contemplating closing the restaurant for several months because of a labor shortage and a bad health score was the tipping point.
O'Charley's CEO Craig Barber issued a statement indicating that the Rome location had been the only O'Charley's licensed to an independent operator in Georgia.
The recently failed health department inspection prompted the corporate leadership to end the relationship with Robinson.
"O’Charley’s has always practiced best-in-class health and safety protocols at its company-owned restaurants while making sure our team members are well-trained in these areas," Barber's statement said.
Robinson, who still owns the building, said Thursday that a Buffalo Wild Wings is expected to go onto the space, with renovations slated to start sometime this fall. He will not be part of the group owning the business.
Robinson is a lead investor in a new Rocket Car Wash that is going to be built across Braves Boulevard from State Mutual Stadium. His group also plans to put Rocket washes in Lafayette, Cartersville, Summerville, Winder and Covington.
"You can operate a car wash with three people, not 35," Robinson said.