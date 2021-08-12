One of Rome's longtime leisure spots, Putt Putt Golf and Games out on Alabama Highway is now under contract to a North Carolina group. Rome real estate broker Morgan Ayers confirmed Thursday the property is under contract.
Morgan Ayers, broker at Ayers Real Estate, said the North Carolina group is expected to invest close to a million dollars into the property, including the purchase price, and plans to re-open as a miniature golf facility which will be branded under a name other than Putt-Putt.
The original Putt-Putt Golf company was founded in 1954 in Fayetteville, N.C.
Many franchises, including the Rome location rebranded to include a wide variety of family entertainment options ranging from arcade games, laser tag and go-kart facilities.
The two-acre property has been owned by the Doegg family for decades but has been closed for some time.
Closer to town, the O'Charley's restaurant on Turner McCall Boulevard has closed and corporate officials have made it clear that there are no plans to re-open the restaurant.
Wayne Robinson. the previous franchisee said he had been contemplating closing the restaurant for several months because of a labor shortage and a bad health score was just the tipping point.
O'Charley's CEO Craig Barber issued a statement indicating that the Rome location has been the only O'Charley's licensed out to an independent operator in Georgia.
The recently failed health department inspection prompted the corporate leadership to end the relationship with the local licensee.
"O’Charley’s has always practiced best-in-class health and safety protocols at its company-owned restaurants while making sure our team members are well-trained in these areas," Barber's statement said.
Robinson, who still owns the building, said Thursday that a Buffalo Wild Wings is expected to take the building with renovations expected to start sometime this fall. He will not be part of the group that will own the business.
Robinson is also a lead investor in a new Rocket Car Wash that is going to be built across Braves Boulevard from State Mutual Stadium. His group also plans to put Rocket washes in Lafayette, Cartersville, Summerville, Winder and Covington.
"You can operate a car wash with three people, not 35," Robinson said.