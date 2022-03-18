Around 6:30 a.m. GCSO deputies received a lookout call for an armed carjacking suspect accused of hijacking a pair of vehicles in succession near Rome.
Alex Bernard Joyner, 30, of a May Road address in Cartersville, had evaded authorities in Floyd County and was believed to be heading toward Gordon County.
Deputies immediately responded to the Highway 53/Rome Road area, eventually spotting the stolen car driven by Joyner travelling eastward toward Calhoun.
A deputy attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle eluded at a very high rate of speed on State Route 53 Spur. The deputy then pursued the car to the area of Court Street and River Street where the suspect, after striking a civilian vehicle, lost control and crashed near the Calhoun Post Office.
Joyner "exhibited absolutely no regard for the welfare of others while fleeing into town at such an hour and in such conditions," reports state.
The deputy, who was quickly joined by Calhoun Police Department officers, arrested Joyner without further incident. Deputies recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the armed carjackings.
There were no injuries involved to officers, innocent bystanders, or anyone else during the pursuit and arrest.
Records indicate that Joyner previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, a firearms violation, and theft in Bartow County in 2009 and received a 15 year sentence. He served time in prison and was later paroled. He is currently on probation for those charges.
Joyner was taken to the Gordon County Jail and faces new charges of felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers, unlawful possession of a firearm, along with a number of other traffic-related charges. He will likely face additional charges in Floyd County.
"The officers involved in this pursuit and arrest handled the entire event in an excellent manner, during what could potentially have been a catastrophic situation," Sheriff Ralston said.