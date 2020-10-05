Pumpkin Pal program aims to bring the fun of Halloween to kids in foster care

A program is aiming to make sure kids in foster care get to take part in one of the reasons it's fun to be a kid in the fall -- trick or treating on Halloween.
A local initiative -- Get Pump’d for Kids -- was dreamed up as a way to allow kids in Floyd County to celebrate the spooky holiday in a safe manner and to also bring that celebrations to children in foster care.
All funds raised by the program, which was dreamed up by Harbin Clinic and the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, will benefit children and families in Rome-Floyd county.
“When we were thinking of a way to bring the community of Rome-Floyd county a COVID-19 safe Halloween for a vulnerable population such as our local foster care children, we knew we could count on Harbin Clinic to help make this Halloween special," Ladonna Collins, executive director of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth said in a press release.
The fundraiser encourages families to purchase a pumpkin-themed yard sign and Halloween treat for another friend or family member. Here’s how it works:
•Purchase a Pumpkin Pal yard sign.
•Place your Pumpkin Pal sign in a friend’s yard and leave a surprise treat at their door.
•For every Pumpkin Pal purchased, a special Halloween treat will be delivered to a child in foster care.
Of its main objectives in 2019, RFCCCY served over 20 organizations with the purpose of decreasing child abuse and neglect, strengthening families, increasing school success, and inducing childhood literacy.
“A key part of Harbin Clinic’s mission is to work collaboratively in support of building healthier, happier communities,” Sarah Tuck, senior director of marketing and communications for Harbin Clinic said in a press release. "Like many other events and holidays, Halloween will look a little different this year. We are excited to launch Get Pump'd for Kids to bring some joy and fun to children's lives while also raising money for worthy organizations like Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth”.
For more information about the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative or to purchase a Pumpkin Pal please visit harbinclinic.com/getpumpedforkids.