Both the Rome police and fire departments have taken advantage of a pay raise in 2020 to fill some vacancies however both are still short of full staff.
Fire Operations Division Chief Brad Roberson told the Rome Public Safety Committee Tuesday that he attributed the attraction of five previously certified firefighters directly to the increased pay implemented last summer.
Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said six new officers have been brought on board in her department. Half of them have previous medical training and one is a certified EMT.
"It's the first time we've hired (a group this large) six in years," Downer-McKinney said. "We're still continuing with entry-level assessments through April 8."
RPD Capt. Mark Tison said the stepped up enforcement in the downtown area last weekend was very successful.
Friday night four loud music citations were issued along with two loud exhaust citations. Saturday night five speeding tickets were handed out along with one citation for a blue-light violation and three seat belt tickets.
One of those who received a citation this weekend was a 15-year old from Summerville.
Chief Downer-McKinney indicated that distracted driving citations, primarily hands free phone violations, had more than doubled during the first two months of the year.
Police have handed out 249 distracted driving citations in January and February, up from 119 during the same two months last year.
Assistant Fire Chief Clete Bonney reported that finals bids for renovations to Station Eight in Armuchee will be opened next month. While the work is underway the fire unit will be based out of the Tiger Flight hangar at Richard Russell Regional Airport.
Rome-Floyd 911 Center Director John Blalock reported said they've held discussions with Northern District Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio about the possibility of a mass vaccination site locally.
"The consensus was that was not necessary at this time, our capacity to give vaccinations is above what the demand is," Blalock said. "We're watching that day to day especially with the expanded eligibility this week."
Animal Control Director Jeff Mitchell reported that the animal shelter reported a 96% live outcome for animals taken in during 2020.
"Anything over 90% is considered no-kill," Mitchell said.
Animal Control took advantage of a grant from Petco Foundation to purchase a new adoption/rescue trailer which can be taken out to various events which he believes will really help with adoptions.