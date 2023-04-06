A new home for the Rome Police Department topped the city's wish list during recent special purpose, local option sales tax discussions.
Rome City Commissioners discussed what SPLOST applications should be submitted to the citizens committee during a free-wheeling discussion Wednesday afternoon.
Among the questions bearing on the discussion: When will the county turn over possession of the Forum River Center, where should the new RPD headquarters be located, will the fire department get a museum and does the city expect to go into the business of building and running a water park in the near future.
However, one demand topped commissioners list, public safety. And for the city commissioners, public safety means the building of a new RPD headquarters to replace their soon to be former home in the Law Enforcement Center.
The city will deed their partial ownership of the Law Enforcement Center to Floyd County as part of the 2021 LOST negotiations. The city has also promised to try and vacate the property this year, although many officials are skeptical of that timeframe.
"Public safety is our No. 1 requirement," Commissioner Craig McDaniel said. Most of the other commissioners present seconded that notion.
The city has identified a probable location for a new police headquarters on city owned land on Riverside Parkway, slightly north and across from Ridge Ferry Park, City Manager Sammy Rich said.
"The location on Riverside Parkway is a fantastic choice," Commissioner Randy Quick said. "It's a great location, close to downtown and easy access to the bypass."
The city is also looking for a site to replace Fire Station 1, currently located downtown on West First Street. The fire station was built in 1973 and is reaching the end of its usable life, Fire Chief Troy Brock said. The Riverside Parkway site was also discussed as a potential new location for that fire station.
Brock presented an illustration of what they've proposed for a new station, which would include a firefighter museum as well as meeting space for community officials to use. The cost of this version of the fire station would be approximately $13 million, split between the city and county.
Committees and suggestions
One of the difficulties the commissioners face is that the actual budget for the 2023 SPLOST is a moving target. The number they're working with is a revenue projection of what the 1-cent tax might raise over a 5- or 6-year period.
"We can give the SPLOST committee our funding targets," Rich said. "But then we have to look into our crystal ball and see what the future will hold in terms of actual revenue."
Additionally, the 11-member SPLOST Citizens Committee will make the final recommendation -- a tradition agreed on by the elected officials. Rome has 4 delegates, Floyd County has 6 and Cave Spring has 1.
Of the many topics that received a decent amount of discussion was Commissioner Bill Collins' suggestion that the city use its SPLOST funds to build a water park. He said he made that suggestion, not in his capacity as a commissioner, but as a regular citizen. The price tag for the water park would be approximately $20 million.
But Collins said they may be able to drop that price a bit. He stated he is in discussions with an undisclosed area college that might be persuaded to donate 12-15 acres for the project. That would reduce the price tag by a significant amount.
"We should take a real look at the idea of a water park," Collins said. "It would be a money-making venture for the city and would provide a lot of jobs and a safe place for our kids to congregate."
Other submissions
Other than public safety, there were a number of other projects that received support from multiple commissioners. These included:
- Clocktower repair: The Rome Clocktower located on Clocktower (Neely) Hill is in need of repairs as it has developed a noticeable lean. Requested: $800,000.
- Jackson Hill to Ridge Ferry Park boardwalk connection via Burwell Creek underpass, including restoration of duck pond. Requested: $2 million.
- Chulio Road safety improvements, possibly including lights and widening. City and county would both cover costs. Requested: $15 million.
- Rome Floyd Development Authority is requesting money to purchase real estate and infrastructure for economic development. Requested: $20 million.
- Chulio Hills is asking for the addition of sewers and sidewalks. Requested: $3-4 million.