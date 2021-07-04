The Floyd County Police Department will be hosting a special public safety expo to demonstrate some of the local agencies' skills and tools.
Sgt. Chris Fincher said the expo will serve as both an opportunity to showcase how the departments are using taxpayer money and a recruiting event. Along with a little bit of fun.
"We want this to be an event for the entire family," he said. "A lot of our emergency services will be bringing out their equipment ... I think it's important for the taxpayers to come out and see what we have and what their money is providing for us."
Participants will include Rome-Floyd Fire Department -- which will have all of its equipment at the event to demonstrate -- as well as Rome Police and Floyd County Police, Floyd County Public Works and Erlanger Lifeforce.
"Erlanger will be bringing their helicopter in, and all of our law enforcement will be out with their equipment," Fincher said. "There's going to be a lot of different activities people can take part in."
Fincher said he also hopes that people attending the event will show some interest in a career with public safety and possibly apply for a job.
"We want people to ask questions and see what we have to offer," he said. "We're also having some staff shortages across all our departments and we're hoping this will get people to consider a job in public safety."
He said he hopes to have about 20 agencies set up at the event, to cover every aspect of public safety and emergency response. Fincher said he also is working to get some people from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to come out and bring some animals.
The free expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rome. The Exchange Club will also be on site selling burgers, hotdogs and drinks.