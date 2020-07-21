Rome's Public Safety Committee voted to recommend higher pay for Rome Police Department officers and firefighters citing quality of life issues and employee retention.
The change would bolster the pay for a certified police officer from $34,000 to officers $40,000. It would also bring in more money for additional qualifications for police officers and firefighters.
The measure, which technically could be approved by the city manager, will go before the city commission at its next meeting on July 27.
City Manager Sammy Rich said with items like increasing pay for specific departments he wanted to have a consensus, each of the commissioners at the meeting voiced support for increasing pay.
Cochran said he felt the measure didn't go far enough to retain employees.
He used nearby locations -- like Calhoun and Cobb County -- as examples of departments which pay recruits more and felt like the city needs to focus on retaining staff once trained. A business model that brings in untrained employees and loses trained ones with experience isn't a good one, he said.
"All things being equal I feel pretty good about these figures," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
"We have got to show the people who work in public safety we appreciate what they do," said Rome commissioner Craig McDaniel.