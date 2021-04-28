The Public Safety Committee will hold a special called meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss updating the animal control ordinances -- especially an ordinance concerning animals left tied up without supervision.
A major change Mitchell and other county officials support is instituting an unassisted tether ban. That proposal would ban owners from leaving dogs outside chained up without supervision.
There are numerous hazards that come with the use of an unassisted tether, Mitchell said, including the potential for the dog choking itself and becoming more aggressive and territorial.
Public Animal Welfare and Services Director Jeff Mitchell said many local ordinances aren't up to date, with a few dating as far back at the 1970s.
The ordinances included how to care for domesticated animals -- specifying what temperatures are safe for animals to be left outside or structure requirements for dog houses, for example.
County commissioners Rhonda Wallace, Scotty Hancock and Vice Chair Allison Watters will be present at the meeting.
While there will be a quorum, Mitchell said there won't be a vote and that these are preliminary steps before it's officially sent to the Floyd County Commission.
The 9 a.m. meeting will take place at the Thornton Center at 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The public is asked to wear a mask if they attend.