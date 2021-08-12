With future development coming to Hwy 411, Floyd County Commissioners and Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock talked about the prospects of having a fire station closer to the area.
"If subdivisions start popping up around there in five years or so, we need to know if we're going to be able to cover that with the stations we've got now," County Commissioner Scotty Hancock said during a Floyd County Public Safety meeting.
Recently, the county commission, city of Rome and Rome Floyd Development Authority announced that they secured an option to buy 202.34 acres of land at $20,000.00 per acre from the Braden family, fronting Cartersville Highway and surrounding Bass Ferry Road.
According to Brock, the area is six and a half miles out from the closest station. Fire stations in Rome and Floyd County must be within five miles of all property, Brock said.
County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace pointed out that they never built the last fire station that they had approved and budgeted because they couldn't decide on a location.
In 1996, a SPLOST passed with funding planned to relocate the Wax Road fire station closer to the bypass, but residents in the area petitioned the County Commission to leave it.
Now, as the area around Highway 411 has the potential for growth in the next few years, commissioners are revisiting a potential move or building a new station.
"Our first thought was to relocate Station 1 because that also has issues... but that's the only reason why the 1996 SPLOST is still open," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "It's probably got $740,000 to $750,000 in it, but that will not cover a new station under today's inflation."
Committee members decided to table the discussion and bring it back up once plans for the 411 bypass expansion are in place.