As school begins to wrap up around Rome and Floyd County, public safety officials are brainstorming ways to engage youth in safe and age appropriate activities.
The topic was brought up towards the end of last summer after several fights broke out on the Town Green, pushing Rome City Commissioners to consider a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under 17.
While that idea was eventually tabled, One Community United formed a small task force of pastors and other concerned citizens to address the lack of safe spaces for kids downtown.
“We experience this every year when the hot weather comes and kids begin getting out of school. We need to think of ways to keep them busy,” Rome City Commissioner Bill Collins said at a Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday.
Collins pitched the idea of midnight or late night basketball tournaments at one of the gyms around town. But Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney pointed out that an event like that is pushing the 11 p.m. curfew they already have in place. She also said they don’t have enough staff at the moment to place an officer at the event.
However, the task force has a few other events planned for this summer, starting Friday.
A concert for youth featuring local artist Chozzen will take place Friday at the South Rome Boys & Girls Club at 211 E. Main Street SW. The event will only be open to kids ages 12 to 18. Boys and Girls Club staff will be chaperoning the event, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew, who works with the task force, said they’re hoping to do multiple concerts this summer to provide safe entertainment for kids in the community.
“Later on, when we do other events, it’ll be a combined effort between One Community United and other organizations to provide chaperones for these events,” Askew said. “We’re all working together to provide a space for kids to go to and congregate... we hope to have this become an ongoing thing, we just need to find the funding for it.”