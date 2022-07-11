As local government officials discuss how sales tax will be distributed for the next 10 years, they continue to disagree over one thing: How funds should be allocated between Rome and Floyd County police.
A Local Option Sales Tax subcommittee met Monday with consultant Phil Sutton.
Members are County Manager Jamie McCord, City Manager Sammy Rich, County Commissioner Allison Watters, City Commissioner Mark Cochran and the two finance directors. Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware and Councilman Jason West were also present for the discussion.
According to Rich, the current tax distribution formula has more or less stayed the same since 1995.
Per the agreement signed on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County currently receives 56.5% of the revenue while Rome receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.
On Monday, Sutton went over eight factors that weight LOST negotiations, including daytime population vs. residential population, tax equity and where most commercial businesses reside.
Sutton said information from the U.S. Census Bureau and Georgia Department of Revenue indicates that 70% of businesses in Floyd County are located in Rome. He also stated that although Floyd County's overall population is higher, Rome has a higher daytime population.
After reviewing the key data, Sutton proposed a new distribution formula. Rome would receive 51% of sales tax revenue, Floyd County would receive 47.2% and Cave Spring's share would remain the same.
However, county officials were quick to disagree with the proposal.
According to McCord, the county provides up to 12 miles of paving for the city every year -- and inflation and labor costs are beginning to make this more expensive, he said.
McCord and County Clerk Erin Elrod also pointed out that the Floyd County Police Department does a lot of the duties that are handled in other counties by sheriff's offices. It's one of 14 counties in Georgia that has both.
When Cochran asked why a Rome resident should pay for both police departments, Elrod said a lot of joint public safety services are mainly funded by the county, such as the SWAT team and the metro task force.
"If we did move county police services to the sheriff's office... you're going to be paying for it anyway," Elrod said. "Our sheriff's office doesn't patrol or investigate all of Floyd County... our police does it instead. The only two positions that wouldn't immediately move over would be the chief and assistant chief."
The Cave Spring mayor -- the only one who was there for the first LOST negotiation in the '90s -- said it was a very difficult process.
"It took months to get anything done," Ware said. "And me sitting here, thinking about going through that again... Just be careful what you wish for. It's more than just determining cost. It's where the services are going and how they're paid for."
The subcommittee members agreed to take some time to review and digest the data, and scheduled another discussion for July 26.
The public safety topic was first raised in May, when Cochran contended city residents are double taxed when it comes to local law enforcement. They pay for the city police in addition to the county police.
Rome currently budgets approximately $9 million each year for the Rome Police Department. The Floyd County Police Department’s budget is approximately $7 million annually.
This is the year the local governments must review their local option sales tax distribution formula, which comes up for renegotiation every decade. After submitting a tax distribution proposal to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the city and county will have until August 26 to renegotiate their distribution.