The Rome City Commission is set to decide Tuesday on two proposed housing projects and an annexation request, following public hearings.
The board normally meets on Mondays but city offices will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday.
Manis Properties is applying to build six to eight duplexes on a 1.8-acre vacant tract at the corner of Rogers and Addington drives. Several duplex clusters already exist on Addington Drive and the back end of Excel Precision Products is directly across from the parcel on Rogers Drive.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of the needed rezoning, from Community Commercial to Duplex Residential. However, the citizen board was divided, 5 to 3, on the change.
Concerns centered around the density of the project and access to the homes.
Planning staff had recommended a limit of no more than 25 residences and no more than one entrance on either of the two roads, but the majority declined to add conditions. Members — and staff — noted that the maximum density is determined by the Unified Land Development Code. A proposed site plan showing two entrances and up to 13 buildings was not addressed by the board.
Also set for a hearing is a proposed expansion of the gated townhouse development at the corner of Lee Street and East Seventh Avenue.
Howard Alexander wants to add the property at 708 Lee Ave. and is seeking Multi-family Residential zoning for the lot, which is currently zoned for High Density Traditional Residential use. The dilapidated and vacant single family home on property would be demolished.
The citizen board and planning staff are both recommending approval.
A request to annex the home at 43 Twickenham Road also has unanimous support. No change in use is planned.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 601 Broad St. A 5 p.m. caucus will precede the meeting. Both sessions are public.
Among the other items on the agenda are the appointment of a deputy city clerk and discussion of plans to enhance the city’s Eagle Park off West Callahan Street.