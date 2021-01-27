Through February, the Floyd County Health Department will only be testing for COVID-19 once a week.
Georgia Department of Public Health district spokesperson Logan Boss said they have been trying to move away from testing throughout the month of January to focus what staff and resources they have on vaccinations.
A testing schedule for February should be released in the next week.
As they move into the spring and expect more vaccines to become available, Boss believes they'll stop testing all together to continue focusing on vaccinations.
Georgia officials warned this week that the state may not see a jump in its weekly allotment of 120,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the federal government until April, so they will continue to limit eligibility for the inoculations.
The state has not expanded vaccine access to groups such as teachers and people with developmental disabilities. Instead, it's continuing to focus on its current priority population, which includes people over 65 and first responders.
That being said, there are currently other places in the private sector that will continue to test for COVID-19, such as CVS.
Vaccine supplies continue to remain low in the Northwest Georgia health district, with Boss describing the deliveries as "erratic and inadequate."
Since supply allocation is determined on the state and federal levels, they still don't know when or how much supplies will be coming to the DPH facilities. Some parts of the district go days without a new delivery.
According to the Vaccine Provider Allocation list on the Georgia DPH website, 4,300 of the 8,500 requested Moderna vaccines have been allocated to the Floyd County Health Department.
Boss said this is a trend being seen across the state at hospitals and companies in the private sector, such as Publix and Kroger. On the same list, it says the Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard has only been allocated 100 of the 400 requested Moderna vaccines, while only 400 of the 1,000 requested vaccines have been allocated to the Publix at Charles Hight Square.
Still, Boss believes the vaccination efforts of these companies will help ease the stress off of the DPH.
He said getting vaccinated has become very efficient at the Floyd County Health Department, estimating that if they had enough supplies, they could vaccinate one person a minute during an average eight-hour work day.
While the DPH has talked to Floyd County government and other community partners about establishing a large vaccination clinic, nothing will be confirmed until there is an increase in supplies in the area.
Boss still has hope for the spring, which is when Johnson and Johnson is expected to release their one-dose vaccines. They are currently in the third phase of their trials, but the efficiency rate has been reported above 90%.