Over the last month, COVID-19 case numbers have been dropping around Floyd County and local hospitals are much less crowded compared to the early fall.
However, this is very similar to where the Northwest Georgia region was last year, just before the holiday COVID surge.
Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Region Director Dr. Gary Voccio said many epidemiologists and public health officials are worried history will repeat itself with another major case spike, similar to what many regions experienced after the holidays last year.
"We had a Fourth of July spike last year, similar to what we experienced just a few months ago, then cases dropped around this time last year," Voccio said. "Then just a few weeks later, we saw spikes again."
However, the biggest question is: How big will it be compared to last year?
Voccio said it's hard to predict that next spike, but he also doesn't think it'll be the same as the 2020 holiday spike.
"I don't think it's going to be like what we saw last year, particularly because the vaccines are out," Voccio said.
According to the Georgia DPH vaccine dashboard, 57% of Georgians have received at least one vaccine dose. For Floyd County, that number is 46%.
"You also have to account for the number of people who have recently had COVID or the ones who were asymptomatic," Voccio said. "You're looking at about 60% of Floyd County residents who have innate immunity or vaccine-induced immunity."
That doesn't mean that Floyd County has herd immunity, which is what happens when enough people gain immunity that the virus either dies out or becomes dormant. Epidemiologists estimate that the magic number for herd immunity would be around 85%.
Voccio said that if Floyd County does experience another spike in the next few months, it most likely won't be as big as we saw in September or last year.
Public health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated or to get their booster shot if they're eligible.
People who are 65 or older, work in an assisted living facility or are immunocompromised are all eligible to get a booster shot. People who work in settings that put them at a high risk for COVID-19 exposure are also eligible.
The Floyd County Health Department is also taking appointments for children to come in and get vaccinated.
So far, the pediatric vaccination numbers have been low, but people are slowly trickling in, according to Voccio.
The agency was originally doing walk-in appointments, but the low turnout led to vaccines being wasted since they have to be stored at a specific temperature.
You can call 706-295-6123 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine or booster shot at the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E. 12th St.