As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County moved up to 104 on Friday public health officials urged people to not relax their social distancing practices.
Dr. Gary Voccio the Health Director of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Northwest Health District said that there have been some recent national studies suggesting show appear to be making a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Looking at data concerning Northwest Georgia, Dr. Voccio said in a statement, there may be the beginning of the flattening of the curve. But a flattened curve of new infections also means that a number of people who haven’t been exposed are still susceptible to the virus.
“That’s encouraging news, but we’re not out of the woods yet by any means. These studies, as well as what we know about pandemics, also tell us that we need to continue to stay strong with Governor Kemp’s shelter-in-place order if we are to continue to succeed,” Voccio said. “If we go back to business as usual, many people will be infected relatively quickly because COVID-19 remains circulating in our communities.”
There is still the risk of a larger outbreak which could overwhelm hospitals and healthcare providers and he encouraged everyone to continue to practice social distancing measures.
Local hospitals reported there were 16 patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 Friday along with another 25 patients waiting on test results. Of those tested 17 came back negative.
He also recommended wearing a cloth mask when going grocery shopping or other public setting where it’s difficult to keep your distance from others.
Using the 1918 influenza pandemic as an example, he said that when victory was declared in WWI people celebrated and prohibitions against mass gatherings ended. Because of that a second serious wave of illness hit across the country.
“It’s a sobering lesson about the danger of prematurely relaxing social distancing,” the doctor said.
On Friday, the Department of Public Health released a list of long term care facilities whose residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Floyd County Chulio Hills Health and Rehab on Chulio Road had one resident test positive and Rome Health and Rehabilitation at this point has 15 residents who have tested positive for the disease.
In Bartow County, Maple Ridge and Townsend Park have a total of 11 residents who have tested positive. In Gordon County, The Oaks and Fairmount and Calhoun Health Care on U.S. 41 both had a resident test positive for the disease.