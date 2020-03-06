Floyd Medical Center received notification from the Georgia Department of Public Health, late Thursday, that a patient at the hospital tested positive in a preliminary test for novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
As of Friday afternoon, The CDC has not yet confirmed that result.
During a briefing on Friday morning, District Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio stated the FMC patient — a 46-year-old woman who recently flew to Washington, D.C. — had a preliminary positive test for COVID-19.
That test has not been confirmed by the CDC as of Friday afternoon. There is another person, a relative of the woman, who is in quarantine, he said.
“This is not a communitywide outbreak. It is one patient. Could there be more? Yes,” Voccio said.
Because of previous flaws in the test components sent to state laboratories, the CDC requires all presumptive positives for COVID-19 to be sent to them for verification.
“The CDC has not confirmed initial test results for this patient. DPH officials have requested expedited processing for an official determination,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement. “We will continue to provide regular updates to keep the public informed and ensure the health and safety of families across our state.”
The woman arrived Saturday, Feb. 29, at Floyd Medical Center’s Emergency Room with mild flu-like symptoms. She was screened according to state health and CDC guidelines, treated and released, Kurt Stuenkel, CEO of Floyd Medical Center said.
Then, on Tuesday, March 3, she returned to FMC after her symptoms had gotten worse. Doctors said a CT scan of the woman’s chest noted there were abnormalities they felt were indicative of coronavirus.
They decided to admit her to the hospital and, despite her not meeting the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 screening criteria — they insisted on her being tested.
Because of CDC guidelines, testing was limited for a time to travelers who had been to China or patients who had been in close contact with infected people. With the virus spreading to parts of the U.S. those guidelines have been changing. Now the CDC is allowing patients to be tested if flu or other respiratory illnesses have been ruled out.
“Despite the patient, again, not meeting COVID-19 screening criteria, Floyd clinicians made the determination to admit her to the hospital due to her condition,” read a statement from FMC.
At that point she was placed in medical isolation at the hospital.
The test was sent to the state early Wednesday, March 4 and results came back late Thursday, March 5 FMC spokesperson Dan Bevels said.
Now it’s a matter of backtracking to find with whom she had contact.
Approximately 20 Floyd Medical Center employees are being self-quarantined due to exposure to the patient. Stuenkel said those employees are being paid as they self-quarantine.
“We’ve gone back to when she first presented on Saturday,” Stuenkel said. People and healthcare providers with minimal exposure will self-monitor for symptoms.
“Any individual who was in the Floyd Emergency Care Center waiting area at the same time or within two hours after the patient who preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, will be contacted directly by a Floyd nurse for further information and instruction,” Bevels said.
Floyd Medical Center’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ben Rigas confirmed there are no other people in medical isolation regarding the COVID-19 patient.
Voccio emphasized there is a very low risk of contracting COVID-19 in an environment such as a waiting room or the emergency room.
Redmond Regional Medical Center CEO John Quinlivan said there had been no cases of COVID-19 or any patients quarantined at the hospital for COVID-19.
School officials said measures are being taken to reduce the risk of infection but any risk is very low at this point for children attending school.
Both Rome and Floyd County school superintendents stated measures are being taken to protect students and at this point there is no reason to keep children out of school.
According to a joint statement from Rome and Floyd County Schools: Both school systems have already taken additional precautions to ensure effective sanitation practices within their respective facilities which include installing additional hand sanitizers in high traffic areas, fogging once a week with an FDA approved sanitizer, and implementing surface wipes that will kill any airborne bacteria.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office immediately created the FCSO COVID19 Preparedness Task Force to prevent the spread of the virus inside — and outside — the jail.
“We are taking steps to educate and train our staff to recognize symptoms and how to respond. We are working diligently with our medical staff to assess risk and find ways to limit exposure,” a press release states.