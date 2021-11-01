The Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health is preparing for upcoming shipments of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, although it's likely to be a couple of weeks before vaccination process begins.
The FDA approved the 10 milligram vaccine Friday and public health officials are now waiting on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give the final go-ahead before the state sends out shipments.
Once the CDC officially approves the vaccine, the DPH will begin scheduling appointments for children at their facilities.
Until then, the Floyd County Health Department is preparing space to store the vaccines and stocking up on smaller syringes and cotton swabs. Local healthcare providers, including Atrium Health at Floyd and Harbin Clinic, also are preparing for when the vaccines are available.
Once they are, parents can make appointments through their pediatricians to receive the vaccine.
According to the Northwest Georgia DPH Director Dr. Gary Voccio, the side effects aren't quite as severe as many adults experienced.
There have been a few extremely rare cases where boys experienced myocarditis -- an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart's wall -- for an average of two days.
"It's very rare and self-limited, and it's usually treated with aspirin and pain relievers," Voccio said.
He said most of the boys were around 15 years old and only a very few of them were hospitalized. The boys who had been reevaluated after recovery all had normal heart function.
Voccio also said the vaccine doesn't affect the children's hormonal status or fertility or cause any neurological dysfunction.
"The main side effects have been arm soreness and swelling," he said.
Georgia recently hit a 50% vaccination rate across the state, while Floyd County remains around 42% for fully vaccinated people.
According to a survey conducted by the DPH in Georgia, about a third of parents said they have their eligible children vaccinated for COVID-19 and another third are waiting to see how the first round goes. The final third said they didn't want their children vaccinated.
"We know that the vaccines work and will keep kids out of the hospital," Voccio said.
During the most recent COVID-19 surge, pediatric hospitalizations were much greater than in previous spikes, Voccio said.
While it's not as common for children, there have been some long term consequences for people who had COVID-19 -- such as chronic headaches and fatigue, as well as difficulty in concentrating.