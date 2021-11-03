In the next few days, the Floyd County Health Department is expected to begin its pediatric COVID-19 vaccination program.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group. In a statement, the CDC said the vaccination is 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to11.
That means health districts throughout Georgia will offer the vaccine to children once the state receives clinical guidance from the CDC. The vaccination program in Floyd County is likely to begin early next week.
"That guidance is expected in the coming days," DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam said in a statement. "There are approximately 987,000 children 5-11 years old in Georgia now eligible for COVID vaccine."
The approval of the low-dose vaccine means that all but 6% of Floyd County's population will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to census records. Approximately 14% of Floyd County's population is under the age of 11.
As of Wednesday, 43% of Floyd County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 46% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over 50% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers will include medical practices, pediatric practices, family medicine practices and public health clinics statewide. Pediatric COVID vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, community health centers and schools.
The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.
National Public Radio reports that some parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children, however public health officials said the vaccine is safe and effective.
"Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary," Nydam stated. "The most common side effect was a sore arm."