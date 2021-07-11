An ordinance covering a 90-day trial of open container, public consumption of alcohol downtown is up for a first reading Monday at the Rome City Commission meeting.
The Downtown Development Authority is backing the proposal, which will be the third time in five years that an effort to permit open containers has been brought before the commission.
Commissioners rejected the concept in 2017 and again last year. If it is successfully placed on first reading, a full public hearing prior to a final vote would be held at the July 26 meeting.
It’s sparked plenty of conversation in recent weeks. At the commission’s last meeting in June, residents on both sides of the issue spoke during the public participation period.
The ordinance amendment that will be presented Monday night stipulates that people won’t be able to carry around alcohol in a bottle, glass or can.
Beverages may only be taken out from downtown venues in a plastic or aluminum container furnished by the establishment. Those containers cannot exceed 20 ounces.
Consumption would be limited to the streets, sidewalks, greenspaces or other public places within the Downtown District. It is specifically prohibited in the parking decks.
If approved, the 90-day trial period would run from Aug. 5 through Oct. 30 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Also on Monday, the commission is scheduled to conduct the first of three public hearings to consider the 2021 budget. The tax levy for the city’s general budget and Rome City Schools will remain unchanged at 8.151 mills and 17.45 mills respectively. The levy for city capital expenditures is being rolled back slightly, to 1.826 mills.
A mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Because the total value of properties across the city and county went up by 10% this year, the typical tax bill went up slightly — depending on property owners’ individual exemptions. That means the city will have to hold three public hearings before setting the final levy.
Rome will hold a second hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a final hearing and vote on July 26.