Prosecutors say woman made children's lives 'hell on earth' By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Dec 8, 2021 A Floyd County jury found a woman guilty Wednesday of the physical and sexual abuse of several children between 2018 and 2019.The indictment in the case stated the majority of the abuse committed by Meghin Grace McCary took place between May 2018 and May 2019 and manifested in several different ways. McCary beat the children on several occasions, punished them by forcing them to sleep in the cold, forced one child to shoplift at Walmart and sexually abused one of the children."She just put them through hell on earth," Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo said.Much of this took place in front of the other children. One child, who testified at the trial, said they felt ashamed when witnessing the abuse of other children. "(They) felt like it was (their) fault," Mayo said."There is a special place for people like this that abuse our children," Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said.McCary is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in front of Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach.