Charges have been dropped for a man after a review of the evidence in the case showed he acted in self-defense in an incident that led to the death of his father-in-law.
On Thursday, the Rome Circuit District Attorney's Office dropped charges pending against 27-year-old Benjamin Tobias Cox Jr.
"Rome Police Department detectives in this case had probable cause to arrest this defendant on Oct. 7, 2022. They continued to work the case along with staff in my office. Evidence developed that pointed to Mr. Benjamin Cox having a valid justification defense under several statutes, including self-defense, defense of habitation and the stand your ground statute," Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said.
"After a thorough review of the evidence, including the applicable statutes, the pending charges have been dismissed against Mr. Cox," she said.
Radford Bunker with the Rome Circuit Public Defender Office was representing Cox.
"What a wonderful thing to happen to Benjamin at Christmas," Bunker said. "He gets to go home and spend Christmas with his family. We would like to thank Emily Johnson with the district attorney's office for taking a good hard look at the evidence before indicting it."
The shooting stemmed from a domestic issue between Cox and his wife on Oct. 7 on Hosea Street. Cox was gathering his wife's belongings and placing them outside while she and her father, 42-year-old Kevin Vaughn, were collecting those belongings. At one point words were exchanged between Cox and Vaughn.
Video evidence from the investigation showed that Cox retreated into his home to avoid a confrontation with the much larger Vaughn, who followed him into the house. Cox can be heard several times telling Vaughn to leave and then produces a pistol.
Cox shot Vaughn after he became aggressive as he entered the home. Police arrested Cox and Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bunker said that his client acknowledged the loss for the Vaughn family and hopes that they'll be able to heal from the tragic incident.
"It will stay on Benjamin's mind forever," Bunker said.