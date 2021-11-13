Prosecutors continued to build their case against a man accused of the 2018 beating death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
The trial of Hassan Rashad began Monday and continued through an early recess on Friday.
Since the beginning of testimony on Tuesday, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorneys Emily Johnson and Mary Beth Gregoire have worked to establish a timeline of the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The state is expected to wrap up its portion of the case Monday.
Rashad, 42, was arrested on April 13, 2018, on murder and cruelty to children charges. He has remained in jail ever since. At the time of his arrest, Rashad was on probation from a 2015 aggravated assault conviction in Clayton County.
The child’s mother, Sydney Dean, was arrested two weeks later, but released from jail on bond.
A series of medical examiners testified that two-year-old Adrian suffered brain injuries and a fractured skull along with multiple internal injuries, including a lacerated liver and damaged left lung.
Dean initially told police she was at home the night the child was injured and the injuries stemmed from an accident involving a TV. An investigation later found she had been at work and was aware of the injuries involving the child.
She called 911 when she arrived home the next morning and the child was unresponsive. Medical examiners found bruising all over Adrian’s body in various stages of healing.
Dean has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years to serve eight years in prison. Prosecutors dropped two felony cruelty to children charges as part of that plea.