The state Senate district currently dominated by Floyd County voters would shift farther into Bartow County under a proposed draft map released late Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan posted the map along with Sen. John F. Kennedy, who chairs the Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee, and members of the Senate Majority Caucus.
The Georgia General Assembly convenes Wednesday in a special session to adopt new voting district lines based on the 2020 Census.
“The draft map released today has been diligently crafted to represent our growing state,” Duncan said in the release. "As we continue to prioritize transparency and fairness throughout the redistricting process, listening to concerns expressed by members and the communities they represent will remain a top priority.”
Currently, Senate District 52 covers all of Floyd County and parts of Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties.
Under the proposed map, it would span all of Floyd except the northernmost section, all of Bartow except a small southeast corner, and a sliver of western Gordon County.
Chattooga and northern Floyd would be bumped up into Senate District 53, with Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties.
South Georgia lost residents in the decade since the last maps were drawn and those districts must cover a larger territory to balance the populations statewide.
Duncan and Senate Republicans said they provided the draft ahead of the special session to maintain public engagement in the redistricting process.
“Along with expanding public engagement, producing maps that prioritize compactness and preserve communities of interest have served as the core of the Senate’s approach to redistricting,” Kennedy said.
"The map released today not only reflects our commitment to a dignified process, but also represents countless hours working with members from both political parties to ensure the proposed map takes into account the individual characteristics of each district," he said.
The Senate will continue reviewing public input until the redistricting process is complete. To view the Joint Reapportionment Public Comment Portal, visit https://www.legis.ga.gov/joint-office/reapportionment/public-comments.
Full files will be uploaded and available on the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office's website at https://www.legis.ga.gov/joint-office/reapportionment.
Today, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Senator John F. Kennedy, Chairman of the Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee, and members of the Senate Majority Caucus released a proposed draft of Georgia’s Senate Districts. After hearing extensive public comment through regional redistricting hearings and the Georgia General Assembly’s first ever online public comment portal, members carefully drafted the proposed districts for the Georgia Senate.
In addition to the previously released draft of Georgia’s Congressional Districts, Lt. Governor Duncan and the Senate Majority Caucus are providing this draft ahead of the Special Legislative Session to maintain public engagement in the redistricting process. The Senate firmly stands committed to finalizing Congressional and Legislative Maps during the Special Legislative Session that reflect the foundational principles of redistricting.
“The draft map released today has been diligently crafted to represent our growing state,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “As we continue to prioritize transparency and fairness throughout the redistricting process, listening to concerns expressed by members and the communities they represent will remain a top priority.”
“Along with expanding public engagement, producing maps that prioritize compactness and preserve communities of interest have served as the core of the Senate’s approach to redistricting,” said Chairman Kennedy. “The map released today not only reflects our commitment to a dignified process, but also represents countless hours working with members from both political parties to ensure the proposed map takes into account the individual characteristics of each district.”
As part of the Senate’s efforts to provide Georgians in every corner of the state the opportunity to participate in the redistricting process, the Senate Redistricting & Reapportionment Committee has held a total of 11 public hearings throughout Georgia which consisted of 22 hours of testimony. To further increase accessibility, the Senate obtained public input from the newly-established Joint Reapportionment Public Comment Portal. To date, the portal has received over 720 comments from 80 of Georgia’s 159 counties.
The Senate will continue reviewing public input until the redistricting process is complete. To view the Joint Reapportionment Public Comment Portal, visit https://www.legis.ga.gov/joint-office/reapportionment/public-comments.
Full files will be uploaded and available on the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office's website at https://www.legis.ga.gov/joint-office/reapportionment.