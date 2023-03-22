Houston Gaines

Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, goes over changes made to a bill that alarmed First Amendment advocates when it passed the Senate early this month. The new version has been narrowed down significantly.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In