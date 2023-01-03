More than 400 apartments off the North Broad Extension and the restart of an Eden Valley Road subdivision originally approved in 2003 are among the proposals that will be presented Thursday to the Rome Floyd Planning Commission.
Townhomes, duplexes and studio apartments in the city are also are on the agenda, along with a paintball field at Cedar Creek RV & Outdoor Center and a Dollar General on Fosters Mill Road.
The citizen board holds public hearings and makes recommendations on proposed land use changes that will go before the Rome City and Floyd County commissions. Their meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
City of Rome
♦ KC Homes is proposing to build a complex of 445 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to North Pointe subdivision off the North Broad Extension. The tract was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. They’ll need Multi-Family Residential zoning for the apartments and planning staff is recommending denial.
♦ Daniel Wade is seeking special use permits to build duplexes at 115 and 117 E. Main St. The tracts run between East Main and Jervis streets.
♦ Rene Fountain wants to demolish the vacant North Broad Youth Center building and put 36 to 48 rental townhomes on the 1.67-acre property. He’s asking for Urban Mixed Use zoning to accommodate the driveways, although no mixed use is planned. The property is currently zoned for Community Commercial use.
♦ Urban Mixed Use zoning is sought for the 4,000-square-foot brick office building at 303 E. First St. Plans are to renovate it into four studio apartments — three bedrooms, two baths each — that could be leased for use as residences or offices.
Unincorporated area
♦ Greenland Development Ventures is asking for High Density Traditional Residential zoning to put 81 houses on 32 acres off Eden Valley Road just east of the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing. Close to 13 acres is in the flood plain of Prentis Branch Creek.
The property was zoned Suburban Residential in 2003 for a mobile home community that was never built. Now, plans call for two-story houses of 1,500 to 2,000 square feet each, with three or four bedrooms and two-car garages. Prices are expected to start at $300,000.
♦ Cedar Creek RV & Outdoor Center, 6770 Cave Spring Road, is seeking a special use permit to add a paintball facility and some additional recreational vehicle spots.
♦ Community Commercial zoning is needed for a proposed Dollar General store on the southeast corner of Black’s Bluff and Fosters Mill roads. The property is vacant and zoned for agricultural use. Access would be from Black’s Bluff Road.