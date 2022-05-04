The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be looking over a special use permit application requesting to convert a motel on Avenue A into apartments at their Thursday meeting.
Applicant Shree Kanthi Corporation plans to convert the motel units into 22 housing units, which would sit along Avenue A and Turner McCall Boulevard.
Planning staff recommends approval for the application based on the close proximity to the River District, which staff is focusing on redeveloping.
Another applicant is requesting to rezone two office spaces on Redmond Road from Neighborhood Office Commercial to Duplex Residential.
The spaces are a little over half a mile to AdventHealth Redmond Hospital and near the Summerville Park neighborhood.
Staff recommends approval, based on its proximity to other duplexes in the area and how it won't affect the character of the area.
The planning commission's recommendations will go before the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and vote at their May 23 meeting at Rome City Hall.
Another application to go before the planning commission involves a 10 acre lot that Big Cedar Festival Groups wants to develop as an entertainment venue and fairgrounds.
The parcel sits on Davis Road in Cave Spring off of U.S. 411. The applicant is requesting the parcel be rezoned from Suburban Residential to Agricultural Residential, as well as a special use permit to be licensed as an event venue.
However, the current comprehensive plan for the county lists this area as a conservation easement, meaning it's natural land that can't be developed for industrial or residential uses. This particular parcel sits on a flood plain by Dry Creek.
The applicants are planning to go before the Board of Adjustments later this month to request they be allowed to develop the land. Staff recommends approval on the condition that the BOA approves it.
The planning commission's recommendation on this will go to the Floyd County Commissioners, who will hold a public hearing and vote on May 24 at the Floyd County Administration Building.
Thursday's planning commission meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street.