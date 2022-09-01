Rome City Commissioners entered a closed door discussion to discuss property Wednesday morning, potentially signaling that real estate may be on the table to reach a sales tax distribution agreement with the county.
While commissioners are still mum on the details of the agreement, City Manager Sammy Rich and Mayor Sundai Stevenson confirmed that the board is viewing the plan favorably.
Every 10 years the three governments must renegotiate how local option sales tax revenue is distributed. Up until this past Saturday, talks between Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring have been essentially stalled. That's the day they hit the deadline to reach some form of agreement prior to a state mandated arbitration.
While there has been some contention in the past, the current agreement has stood for over 30 years. Per the agreement penned on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County receives 56.5% of the sales tax revenue while the city receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.
Currently, that translates to approximately $18 million a year: $10,502,178 for Floyd County, $7,751,165 for Rome and $334,583 for Cave Spring.
The dispute over who should get a larger slice of the pie has been between the Rome and Floyd County governments. Cave Spring has held the position that it's satisfied with its share of the revenue.
While there have been numerous arguments brought to the fore by each party, the main points of contention have been the perception of under-delivery regarding parts of intergovernmental agreements, a perception of unwillingness of the other party to cooperate on various projects, and the perception that city residents are paying extra taxes for county-only services.
At points during the negotiations, there was discussion of renegotiating some of the city and county's 32 intergovernmental service agreements -- road paving, for instance. Closing the called meeting Wednesday for the stated purpose to discuss real estate signals there's the potential that property may be on the table as well.
However, while discussions have become somewhat heated at times, officials with both governments have said they're not interested in sabotaging what is, overall, a good relationship that benefits both parties.
Next up would be a similar discussion among Floyd County Commission members. A similar meeting with the county isn't likely until late next week. After that, all three elected boards will have to approve the plan and notify the state.