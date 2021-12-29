The closing on the sale of several properties expected to make up a development on a blighted length of Martha Berry Boulevard is expected this week.
That would clear the way for plans for a complex consisting of 210 apartments and condos alongside a small amount of retail space and a parking deck at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Martha Berry Boulevard.
The development by 33 Holdings is planned to take all but a small corner of the triangle formed by Martha Berry, North Fifth and West 11th Street. The encapsulated area will contain the housing, amenities, parking deck and retail area.
While the plan is only comprised of 3.8 acres, local leaders are looking at it as an anchor for revitalization of one of the city's main entryways.
The intent is to infuse life into an area notorious for drug and prostitution activity, said Sanjay Raghavaraju, founder and CEO of 33 Holdings, in an October interview.
The project area is located in a Tax Allocation District as well as a designated federal opportunity zone, essentially meaning developers are being incentivized to build in specific communities.
The development is also not far from several relatively new businesses near Martha Berry Boulevard, like Chicken Salad Chick and Publix, as well as revitalization efforts in a growing River District and downtown Rome.
Heather Beers with 33 Holdings said in October that the developers hope to begin the demolition process in early 2022.
Completion of the project, Raghavaraju said, should be within two years, however with supply chain issues plaguing the construction industry, that estimate could vary.
The deal was brokered by real estate company Toles, Temple and Wright and given a green light by the Rome City Commission in October.
Their hope, Raghavaraju said, is to invest in the area by building a flagship development that meets the needs of housing for young professionals and the medical community but also creates the impetus for change.