Slowing traffic on Broad Street, including South Broad, is a focus of a couple of upcoming projects discussed in a recent city public works committee meeting.
There are plans to put a rubberized speed table at the mid-block crosswalk on the 200 block of Broad Street, essentially identical to the one on the 400 block.
"Seems like a great addition to Broad Street," Rome Public Works Division Director Chris Jenkins said. He quoted the price to install the speed table at around $10,000.
As part of the discussion, Commissioner Mark Cochran asked the engineering department to get a quote on a permanent speed table, like ones at Berry College. Jenkins estimated a permanent would be more expensive and the installation would shut down that block for traffic for at least a day.
Another speed slowing device will be put on South Broad Street near its intersection with Lookout Circle. There have been several incidents, including one by a Rome-Floyd Fire Department truck, where vehicles overran the sharp turn and took down light posts.
The speed monitoring device that will show drivers their speed is similar to one installed on Turner Chapel Road.
"I drive (Turner Chapel Road) a couple times a day; it works," Commissioner Jim Bojo said.
The committee also approved extending free ridership of Rome Transit Department buses through Dec. 31. The program has been ongoing for the past year.
"A $1.25 or 60-cent fare make a lot of difference to some people," Assistant Director of Transit Courtnay Griffin told the committee.
Since the city instituted free rides on bus routes, the use of that service has increased but some of that lost revenue may be recouped through state funding.
The transit department has been looking at the purchase of new buses from Gillig, a bus manufacturing firm. The city is also attempting to sell its outmoded 2012 model buses.
Rome was left holding the bag after a federal audit in 2019 determined the 35-year-old practice of transporting Rome City Schools students on the public transit system violates regulations.
The school system switched over to providing its own transportation but the city was left with an excess of vehicles because the school system was required to purchase specialty buses.