The newly established Northwest Georgia chapter of Project Linus has distributed 105 blankets to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or facing other adversities and is building inventory back up every day.
A nonprofit charity named after a Peanuts character rarely without his security blanket provides children who are seriously ill, traumatized or facing other adversities with warmth and comfort in the form of handmade blankets and quilts.
Project Linus recently opened up a chapter in Northwest Georgia and is looking for donations of blankets and quilts, supplies, and volunteers who will quilt, crochet, knit or sew quilts and blankets. Project Linus calls these volunteers "blanketeers."
"Our Facebook (Project Linus-NW Georgia Chapter) has 114 members, but currently we have maybe 20 volunteers actually starting to make quilts and blankets," said chapter coordinator Lynn Roberson. "This is a brand-new chapter that just started November 2021, so I’m hoping to get the word out to get more volunteers."
The Northwest Georgia chapter serves Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Roberson said she called hospitals, children’s homes, domestic violence shelters, etc., to offer blankets to children in need.
"If I hear of a child in a difficult situation, I reach out to try and contact family to get a blanket to them," she said, adding that she drops off blankets to facilities as she builds inventory and as they need them.
To date the new chapter has distributed 105 blankets and is building inventory back up every day.
"Our hope is that the blanket gives the child a sense of security and lets them know they are loved, and someone is thinking of them," she said. "Some will send a thank you note or post on our Facebook page."
Project Linus accepts all blankets of any style (quilts, fleece, crocheted, knit, etc.,) for children up to age 18. Blanket sizes should be no smaller than 36 inches by 36 inches and no larger than twin size. All blanket donations must be new and handmade.
Roberson advises that, because blankets are distributed randomly, blanketeers should use child-friendly colors and avoid religious or sports team affiliations, as well as pins, buttons and loose ribbon. Blankets must be made sturdy and should be free of pet hair, pet dander and smoke odor.
Sewing supplies can be expensive, so blanketeers also need yarn, fleece, fabric, yarn and other supplies to help them craft more works of art, she said.
Catherine Edgemon is assistant editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and the Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.